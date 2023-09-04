Desalcott: Point Lisas plant production back to 80% by Monday

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales address the media on upcoming and past weather activities, at the Ministry of Public Utilities, St. Clair on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

AFTER thousands of people in central and south Trinidad had their water supply disrupted over the weekend, Desalcott said the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) Point Lisas plant would be up and running by Sunday night.

In a statement on Saturday, WASA said the disruptions were due to electrical problems which caused operations at the plant to come to a halt around 2 pm. It noted that customers had been experiencing low water pressure or no supply at all, in some cases.

It said the owner and operator of the plant, Desalcott, said operations had “partially” restarted and it was “ramping up to 50 per cent capacity of 20 million gallons per day overnight while further assessment and repairs will be required to return the facility to full production.”

WASA added that it would continue to liaise with Desalcott and keep the public updated.

“Descalcott normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons per day.”

In a statement on Sunday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said he had taken note of “a series of disruptions” over the last two weeks “with grave concern.”

The disruptions, he said, were at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant and now the Point Lisas plant.

“The latest disruption has reversed all progress made by WASA over the past days to recover from the fallout caused by the disruption at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant last week.”

He said he had ordered WASA to give “unconditional access” to a free truck-borne water supply to affected customers, regardless of their financial standing with the authority, until the plant was back in operation.

“All available resources, including water tankers, are being mobilised to assist impacted (sic) customers.

“The Minister of Public Utilities is also closely collaborating with the Honourable Minister of Education to ensure that all schools in the affected zones have access to a supply of water in time for the (opening) of the new school term tomorrow (Monday).

“Other critical public institutions will be prioritised to ensure a continuous supply of water to mitigate against possible disruptions to public services in the impacted areas.”

In a joint media conference on Sunday afternoon, Desalcott managing director John Thompson said there had been continual “voltage dips” over the weekend.

He said around 12 am on Sunday, technicians managed to get the plant back up and running until about 2.30 am, when the electrical issues resumed. He said the team had been working “24/7 to bring the plant fully back up as quickly as possible.

As of 4.20 pm, Thompson said all production was at zero, and after checking all electrical systems, “we discovered some faults.”

It remains unclear what the issue was in the final system, he said. But he added: We have all the expertise that is necessary.”

He said Desalcott had two spare breakers for the plant and one was already being installed.

“Certainly, we will be able to come (back) up tonight...It’s looking good.”

Dion Abdool, corporate secretary and general counsel for WASA, said if the issues persisted, water would be sourced elsewhere to ensure the affected customers receive a supply, and a schedule reflecting this would be released.

Affected areas:

Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Point Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, city of San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo, South West Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romain, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Debe, Syne Village, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Mora Dam Road.