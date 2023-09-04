Caribbean Airlines strengthens links with Curacao

The Queen Emma bridge or the Koningin Emmabrug, Curacao's famous bridge, with the Otrobanda at the back. The bridge swings open to allow ferries to pass through. - Photo by Vishanna Phagoo

In September, Curacao celebrates its Kaya Kaya street festival, bringing people from all parts of the island and abroad to immerse themselves in the culture – all in the heart of the country, Ser’i Otrobanda, in the capital, Willemstad.

This year, the Curacao Tourist Board invited Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to bring media personnel and social media influencers to experience the festival for themselves.

This is in keeping with CAL's ongoing route expansions and increasing regional connectivity.

In April, CAL announced extended services by offering direct flights to other Caribbean islands as part of its Welcome Home campaign. The campaign aims to help each country showcase its culture and boost its economy through tourism.

The Kaya Kaya Festival is meant to build the future of Ser'i Otrobanda by helping businesses flourish and provide new opportunities to the community. It showcases art, food, music and more.

The festival celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday. The streets of Otrobanda were transformed into a cultural canvas and people immersed themselves in the festivities.