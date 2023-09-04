4km section of Point Fortin Highway opens today

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, second from right, speaks to media alongside NIDCO programme manager Dennis Harricharan at the opening of Grant’s Road to La Brea Interchange section of the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

JUST in time for the reopening of school, from 5 am on Monday, drivers and commuters would be able to access a 4 km segment of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway.

The new road is expected to allow commuters to shave 30 minutes off their travel times.

Speaking at a media conference to open the section of the highway between Grant’s Road and the new La Brea interchange on Sunday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said it was “almost 98 per cent complete.”

He said the remainder of the highway, from San Fernando to the Dunlop Roundabout in Point Fortin, would be operational by September 30.

He estimated that it could save drivers between 60 and 90 minutes on their commute between the city and borough.

he said nine of the 12 segments of the highway project had been completed, with only minor work to done on the remaining three.

Sinanan said the opening of the Grant’s Road to La Brea interchange segment was a promise made to the Point Fortin taxi drivers and residents to give them access to the highway for the reopening of school on Monday.

“We wanted to keep our promise to them.”

Sinanan said, when the highway is fully opened, “If you leave San Fernando, within 20 minutes you would be able to reach Dunlop Roundabout, Point Fortin.”

“The access will save about an hour on the highway. I know commuters will welcome that.”

Once the entire highway is operational, Sinanan said his ministry could focus on rebuilding the Southern Main Road (SMR) to bring it up to an acceptable standard.

Reminding that Sunday’s opening was a partial one of the highway, Sinanan said two spots would have to be bypassed as they headed to the September 30 opening date.

He said one delay was caused by the existence of gas lines just beyound the La Brea Interchange for which solutions were being sought by engineers. He also noted challenges at Mosquito Creek after part of the roadway collapsed in 2021.

“At Mosquito Creek, we are in the final stages with the new design. That is a technical part of the entire project.”

He said Government had the Andean Development Bank for a workable solution after reviewing a report on the collapse.

“We are hoping to have that solution confirmed within the next month, and once confirmed, that piece would continue. But even as we speak, work is ongoing on the Creek.

“So come September 30, there will be access but a few minor diversions at the bp (gas) line beyond the La Brea interchange, and then at the Creek.

“From the La Brea roundabout, we will go back to the SMR for just about three minutes and then we rejoin the highway to Point Fortin.”

Sinanan said the project, which started in 2011 and was steeped in controversy as contractors were fired and the job stalled, will be completed within the realm of the budgeted $7 billion.

He said there had been some cost overruns owing to the covid19 pandemic which resulted in delays, escalation of prices and additional downtime.

“Today, what you see here is a first-class highway of international standards done by local contractors. It took some time, but it is being delivered.”

Now that the San Fernando to Point Fortin leg is near completion, Sinanan said attention would be paid to the Debe to Mondesir leg as an engineering solution had been found.

In the interim, he said his ministry would embark on upgrading the Southern Main Road.

He said the ministry was not only about expansion of highways, but also about road rehabilitation and traffic reduction. The road rehabilitation which began on January 3, he said, has seen more road paving, reinstatement and rebuilding projects done than in any previous years.

He said, next week, an Omera Traffic reduction plan would be revealed and similar reduction initiatives in San Fernando and other areas would be detailed.