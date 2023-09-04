2 to face Siparia magistrate after home invasion

Two men, one from Arima and the other from Port of Spain, are expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged in connection with a home invasion in the South Western Division (SWD).

The men were set to be jointly charged with burglary on Monday. One faced an additional charge for a sexual offence.

In August, two men, one with a gun and the other with a cutlass, broke into a house and attacked a family.

The armed bandits announced a robbery and demanded cash and valuables. They tied up the family, assaulted them, and ransacked their home.

The bandits stole cash, jewellery, and other valuables and the family’s van and car.

The family managed to free themselves and called the police.

SWD police spotted and chased the stolen car, which crashed, and arrested the two suspects.

Two days later, the police found the van abandoned on the roadside in an agricultural road in the division.

Investigations are ongoing.