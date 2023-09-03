Time to proclaim pan Trinidad and Tobago's national instrument

Ace pan arranger Len "Boogsie" Sharpe performs at World Steelpan Day, Woodford Square, Port of Spain - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Now that Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, the Government, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have successfully engaged the United Nations General Assembly in having August 11 annually proclaimed as World Steelpan Day, shouldn’t we, the citizens of TT, be focusing on pan the instrument – individually, collectively, as NGOs, as businesses, as steelbands, as pannists and budding pannists, as pan manufacturers and tuners, as pan lovers of all ages, as students,as professionals, as tradesmen, as educators, as musical ambassadors, as being a route to economic and social development, as being a national developmental tool, as a team builder and an income earner, an instrument that is our gift to the world of music – so as to ensure that it is officially proclaimed as TT's national musical instrument, thereby elevating its national and international status to that of all our national emblems and symbols, eg the flag, the coat of arms, the national birds, etc.

Martin Daly, SC, recently opined that “we better get serious about practical measures toward the further elevation of pan.” Permanent identification concerning its place of origin is of utmost importance.

In short, pan must be officially proclaimed/identified/christened in the land of its birth as being TT's national musical instrument. Interestingly enough, some may argue that pan is our first national because it preceded our attainment of independence.

Are you a right-thinking Trinidadian/Tobagonian? I am!

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley