Sancho to TTFA: Address Molino's claims, find solution

TT's Fifa 2006 World Cup defender and former English-based professional Brent Sancho is calling on the TT Football Association's (TTFA) Fifa-appointed normalisation committee to address the startling claims being made by former men's captain Kevin Molino.

The 33 year-old Molino, who was appointed captain by coach Angus Eve for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, announced his international retirement on Instagram on Friday.

"I've been able to make lifelong friends, face fierce rivals and lead the nation as a captain of the senior team," Molino said on Friday. "Now, that dream has come to an end. It's time to say goodbye for now."

However, in an interview with Wired868, Molino said that Eve has lost the dressing room and he no longer wished to be a part of his team. He also alleged that players were forced to haggle for proper match fees for the Gold Cup, there was no clear strategy of play and there was a lack of respect for players.

Sancho said the Robert Hadad-led normalisation committee needs to look into the merit of Molino's statements, while all key figures involved must also find common ground ahead of TT's Concacaf Nations League matches vs Curacao and El Salvador on September 7 and 10 respectively.

"It's sad that he felt frustrated to air his grievances in the public domain. At the end of the day, I have to respect that he feels a particular way," Sancho told Newsday.

"My concern is a player of that experience and capability coming out and speaking like that – he felt that compelled to make that statement in the public domain....You would only hope that there's some sort of dialogue and mediation between the coach and Kevin. I think the matters he raised should be addressed as well."

Molino, who was named in Eve's 40-man provisional squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, started two of TT's three games at the Gold Cup, while he was used as a substitute in the other. On the back of TT's disappointing Gold Cup exit, which saw 4-1 and 6-0 losses to Jamaica and United States respectively, Sancho said it was disheartening to see Molino step away from the international scene.

"The contributions he would have given in the national shirt must never go unnoticed," Sancho said. "From a purely fanatical point of view, as a fan of Trinidad and Tobago football, you would want to see him come back and represent us at some time. I still feel as though he has some contributions left in his legs."

Sancho also said the normalisation committee must do more to improve the state of TT football.

"(They) have had enough time to put in a well-utilised technical committee. We have seen decisions already and I would consider some of these decisions ad-hoc," Sancho said. "There's no transparency in these decisions and there's no reporting to the public at large as to why these decisions are made. Of course, that's a major concern."

"A technical committee needs to have footballing minds coming together who can chart the way forward," Sancho said. "That is one of the reasons why we are in the situation that we're in. We don't have any of that."

With just three days to go before TT's Nations League battle with Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Sancho says that Eve has his hands full.

"You have to put all egos aside and have honest conversations with these players," Sancho said. "Honest and meaningful conversations are needed to guide the way. If somebody of that caliber is making these sorts of statements in the public domain, then you do have to dig a little deeper into it."

"Can you as the coach get yourself in a position now where you can push the players to perform?" Sancho asked. "(Eve) himself has to assess and determine what's the next best step...I'm sure that is something coach Eve is already doing."

As far as the players go, Sancho says that personal feeling must be put aside for the sake of national pride.

"Despite what was said, the players themselves now owe the public a performance. I know if these statements are true, then there will be some frustrated players, but they have to find a way to get results. The players need it and the country needs it.

Hadad and TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed did not respond to requests by Newsday for a comment up to press time on Sunday. Newsday understands that nobody from the TTFA has reached out to Molino as well to discuss his comments.

Eve is also yet to name his final squad for Thursday's match.

On August 23, Eve saw his contract as TT's senior men's team coach extended to March 2024.