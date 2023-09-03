Playwrights Workshop Trinbago to look at The Arrival of Scald

Judith Theodore -

The September instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), will feature the cold reading of The Arrival of Scald, a new script written by Judith Theodore.

The reading will take place on September 6 at 7 pm online via Zoom only.

Scald arrives from the country to work in the city. He encounters a group of friends who welcome him into their group. He, however, finds himself in one scrape after another and considers himself unlucky. His new friends try to give him support as he stumbles from one escapade to the next.

Theodore is a veteran playwright, actress and dancer who has starred in a number of film and stage productions. She was a participant in the Cropper Foundation Residential Writing Workshop in 2005, the Trinity-in-Trinidad Playwright Workshop taught by Tony Hall, and the University of Trinidad and Tobago Craft of Fiction Creative Workshop conducted by Elizabeth Nunez. Two of her plays, Dey Dey Gets a House and Tabanca were workshopped in the NDATT New Play Festival. She has short stories in three anthologies and has published her own anthology of stories in Told by the River.

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join via Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. Plays read in 2023 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2024.

More info

To submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89114264231

Meeting ID: 891 1426 4231