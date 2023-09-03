Bandits steal $$, tie up workers at Massy Stores, St Ann's

A police vehicle on the compound of Massy Stores, Cascade Road, Port of Spain, after a robbery on Sunday morning. - Ayanna Kinsale

MASSY STORES, St Ann's closed its doors on Sunday following an early-morning robbery.

Belmont police and security guards at the store confirmed to Newsday there was a robbery but no further information was provided.

When Newsday tried to speak to the supervisor, the person said they were not speaking to the media and closed the door immediately.

A nearby doubles vendor said when he arrived at 7 am, the store had already closed.

Police reports later said around 6.20 am, five men, with their faces covered, entered the compound. Police said one of the men appeared to have a gun.

The suspects then tied up five employees including a cashier, janitor and supervisors.

They then took one of the victims to an office to open two safes and stole money. Police could not say how much money was stolen.

The suspects then escaped in a silver Tiida.

In a statement later Sunday, Massy Stores confirmed the robbery and said it was co-operating with police investigations into it.

"We can confirm that our affected employees are receiving the requisite care as the health and safety of our team and customers is our priority."

Throughout the day, several customers attempted to enter the compound but were turned away by three security guards by the front gate.

In a social media post around 9.30am, Massy Stores Trinidad urged customers to use the Maraval and French Street locations.

It was not clear whether the St Ann's store would be open on Monday up to press time.

Enquiries are continuing.