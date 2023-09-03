An exhibition with passion at Pop-In gallery

Curtis John, founder and owner of Pop-In The Gallery is paying tribute to some of Trinidad and Tobago's top performers in music, sports, design, mas and pan with the latest exbibition titled A Portrait Lasts Forever – Harmonius Passion.

The display at Pop-In The Gallery, 19 Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, also highlights issues such as climate change and some other icons "who also worked in harmonious passion all in the name of love," a media release said.

"John showcases a clever love for what he claims is ours, the Caribbean people," the release said. He challenges the notion that what belongs to the Caribbean people seems a bit seasonal and reflects a time for that. For him, the celebration of things Caribbean should continue all year, which is what he does at the gallery, the release said. Invited guests are given a space to display their art and host discussions on various topics promoting the growth of arts and culture, in their respective fields be it painters, musicians, poets, writers and activists.

The release said, "To capture a loved one or to honour a special individual on canvas is a timeless human need and expression. A portrait has so much room for expression, power, passion, harmony and life. Today, the portraiture is more important than ever. In a world becoming less and less sensitive to human condition, the more relevant portraiture becomes for preserving our humanity, culture, care and love. Mankind has an inherent need to love and honour, as an art form."

The exhibition opened August 29 and continue to September 24. Viewing is Monday to Friday 8 am-4pm.

More info:visit instagram page @artxjohn, artxjohn@gmail.com