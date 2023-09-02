Shutterbugs capture life in Woodbrook photowalk

Participants wind down on Ariapita Avenue, following the walk-and-shoot, hosted by photographers Corri Latapy and Haydn Gonzalez, the latter of whom took this image. - Haydn Gonzalez

Beauty hidden in plain sight, captured in the heart of the bustling and sometimes mundane Woodbrook, has inspired a new and budding community of regular but like-minded people from all walks of life.

Over the past month, in celebration of World Photography Day, photographers Corri Latapy and Haydn Gonzalez, fuelled by a shared passion, organised a pair of initiatives that not only showcased the latent talent among aspiring photographers but also demonstrated the effect of photography on both individual expression and community-building.

On World Photography Day, celebrated on August 19, about 30 photographers, each with a unique perspective and level of experience, met in Woodbrook for an outdoor point-and-shoot session. There was heavy rain that day, but the clouds let up just as the event was scheduled to begin.

Their task was to capture the essence of the ordinary and transform it into something extraordinary through their lenses.

At the heart of these initiatives, the organisers said, was their desire to nurture a sense of community among photography enthusiasts and to build their skill set through collaborations and advice.

Woodbrook’s contrasting colonial-era and modern residential and commercial buildings, the array of religious structures, residents and even some wildlife were captured during the exercise.

Twenty-year-old Kenisha Khanai, one of the attendees at both events, told Newsday she has loved photography as long as she has had a camera phone.

“Photography started off as a coping mechanism for me. Things in life are constantly changing, and a photograph is the only way to freeze time.”

She said her love for sunsets and the dynamic nature of the sky initially piqued her interest in photography.

“It’s the same sky, the same sun, the same moon, but every day it looks different. It appears in the same place, does the same thing every day, and yet every appearance is unique.”

Khanai’s passion for photography blossomed over the last year, having won the first ever challenge trophy for photography in the Women in Art biennial competition.

Additionally, she placed third overall in a competition held by the University of the West Indies’ Department of Geography, and sold her first ever framed photograph this year.

“Photography is so much more than taking pictures, Khanai said. “Through the photography club at school (Bishop Anstey High), I was able to learn from experienced photographers, go on trips to practice what I learnt, and represent my school.”

Latapy, 31, told Newsday they went with the idea of a photowalk and studio shoot "because we wanted something more community-focused.”

And indeed, community and collaboration were at the core of these gatherings.

The second event, held at the Loftt Gallery in Woodbrook on August 26, encouraged attendees to "show up and shoot." This event also welcomed photographers of all backgrounds and skill levels. The professionals shared their equipment and offered guidance.

“Part of the studio event was to show the aspiring photographers how to co-ordinate a creative shoot as well, and how to collaborate with other industry professionals to get their desired outcome.”

Designer and stylist Mark Eastman, Latapy said, helped to elevate the quality of portraits coming out of that event.

Camille Belcon, exploring photography more closely at 37, started shooting at the gallery with her “modest” Samsung, but was introduced to the high-end cameras and even worked with a model.

"I’ve always had an interest in photography," she said, "but never got to the stage of buying my own DSLR. I really like the artform, the medium, and seeing that it was an open event and would be attended by like-minded people – that was my assumption – I decided to attend."

Belcon encouraged people with a passion for anything to take advantage of such initiatives hosted by professionals or companies.

“That’s how the culture evolves," she said.

While high-end phone cameras have made significant advancements in recent years, offering impressive high-resolution capabilities and convenience, the heart and soul of photography as an artform cannot be denied, Gonzalez told Newsday.

Gonzalez, 42, has worked in photography for 15 years and specialises in portraits.

He suggested the disposable nature of phone camera images often erodes the depth and creativity that professional cameras and skilled photographers bring to the table. Not that they should not be used, Gonzalez added, but the essence of the art should not be overlooked.

“With the computational photography that phones do, it’s fantastic, simply amazing.

"But it’s disposable. I want people to appreciate the photograph and create more intent of how and what they (are shooting).”

Professional cameras offer a wealth of creative options, with interchangeable lenses that allow photographers to explore different focal lengths and styles. However, they come at a cost, making them prohibitive for many enthusiasts.

High-end phone cameras, in contrast, provide an accessible entry point into the world of photography, offering good image quality. With the rapid advancement of phone camera technology, expensive cameras and equipment are not viewed as necessary for high-quality images outside commercial and professional settings.

The choice between high-end phone cameras and professional cameras ultimately boils down to individual preferences, intentions, and budget. Both have their merits.

A professional camera, equipment and accessories can cost thousands of US dollars. But if they're bought for professional use, the returns can be rewarding, said Latapy.

Latapy has a master's in accounting and works part-time in the industry.

A career in photography may or may not earn him as much as accounting but there is certainly a lot of thought, beyond finances, which will determine his decision.

His and Gonzalez’s passion for the art were demonstrated at the two events.

Gonzalez said the beauty of the gatherings lay not only in the pictures captured, but also in the connections forged and the passion shared.

“It was extremely fulfilling for me – more than the shots, the type of people who came out: they were very kind. They understood what the assignment was.”

Latapy and Gonzalez have vowed to formalise their partnership with a “collective” and continue to encourage more to join the community of enthusiasts.

The two projects were advertised on their Instagram pages, whose handles are @shotsbycorri and @haydngonzalez.