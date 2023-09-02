Mayaro MP: Rename district library after Michael Anthony

Author Michael Anthony -

RENOWNED historian and author Michael Anthony was given a simple send-off on Saturday in his hometown of Mayaro, reflecting the life he lived in spite of his many achievements.

At his funeral at St Peter’s & St Paul RC Church, Mayaro, MP Rushton Paray called for Anthony’s body of work to be integrated into the school curriculum.

Anthony wrote some 35 books.

“We must ensure that future generations draw wisdom, inspiration and a sense of identity from his writings.

“As a tribute to his unparalleled service to Mayaro and the literary world, I propose that the Mayaro Library be renamed the Michael Anthony Mayaro Library.

“This act would symbolise the highest respect and gratitude of his community, a community he so deeply loved and portrayed.

“I further call upon the relevant authorities to make this proposal a priority. In addition, the creation of a Michael Anthony Literary Festival and a dedicated writing competition for our youth can serve as enduring memorials. These initiatives would not just celebrate his life but encourage young, aspiring writers to pursue their craft with the same tenacity, integrity and commitment to truth that Mr Anthony exemplified.”

A private ceremony was held for the writer ,who died on August 24 at 91.

The family said a public tribute will be held later to honour his memory.

Paray said his loss was immeasurable and as a tribute to a man who devoted his life to the craft of writing, “we must strive to encapsulate his enduring legacy through words, however imperfectly.

“Mr Michael Anthony was not merely a citizen of TT, he was a monumental figure in our national consciousness.

“He was a prodigious son of Mayaro, a place that he not only cherished, but also elevated through his written word.

“It is essential to note that his global accomplishments never eclipsed his love for his local community. His sojourns into international territories and intellectual realms never weakened his connection to Mayaro.

“He returned time and again, drawing inspiration from its people, its folklore, its daily challenges and triumphs – then weaving these elements into narratives that became part of our national tapestry.

“Within the walls of Parliament and in every corner of public discourse, Mr Anthony's work has served as a guidepost for understanding the complexities of our culture, society, and history.

“His literary legacy ranges from pre to post-Independence TT, offering insights into colonial times, the journey towards sovereignty and the evolving identity of a modern, digital society.

“Today, as we mourn the loss of a literary giant, let us also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived. His was a life that transcended the boundaries of Mayaro, the corridors of our Parliament, and the borders of TT.

"As citizens of this blessed nation reflect upon his legacy, let us vow to keep his memory alive. We owe it to Mr Anthony and to ourselves to ensure that his stories continue to be told, his wisdom continues to be disseminated and his vision for our nation continues to be realised.”