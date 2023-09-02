Ex-players see bright future for Windies batmans Alick Athanaze

Barbados Royals batsmen Alick Athanaze, right, and Laurie Evans, at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Thursday. -

THERE is no question Alick Athanaze, 24, has the potential to be a prolific West Indies batsman. He has showed signs of his ability since making his debut for West Indies this year and on Thursday night even demonstrated in the T20 format he can be a dangerous player. Despite not being a power hitter, he proved that his exquisite timing can be an asset.

The elegant left-handed Dominican cracked a match winning 76 off 48 balls to steer Barbados Royals to a victory over Jamaica Tallawahs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Thursday.

The slimly built player timed the ball to perfection, hitting seven fours and three sixes. In two Test matches, he has scored 112 runs at an average of 37.33 against powerhouse India. In just four One Day International matches, he has already scored his maiden 50, hitting 65 against United Arab Emirates in June.

After the Royals win, captain Rovman Powell encouraged Cricket West Indies to develop Athanaze's talent.

"It was fantastic (how Athanaze played). On a wicket like this that is a little bit slow we needed someone to score 70, 75 and I think Alick tonight was excellent. We talked to him last night saying all you need to do is just to play proper cricketing shots, don't try anything funky."

He has a bright future, said Powell. "I think he has very good future. It is important that West Indies look at that and start managing him now. We have seen him play three formats in such a quick time, so there is definitely talent. The problem with the West Indies there is a lot of talent in the Caribbean, but we don't harness that talent so hopefully he is one of them who we could harness."

Former West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin and former West Indies batsman Bryan Davis both like what they see from Athanaze so far.

Ramdin, 38, said, "There is no doubt that there is a talent there. He is young, exciting (and) he goes out there and plays his natural game. When the ball is in his area he puts it to the boundary. A small guy, but he packs a punch."

The former gloveman encouraged Athanaze to continue working on his game. "The more games he plays he will understand his game better, he will learn more. There will be failure, there will be success, but at the end of the day you have to be humble and continue to work on the weak areas as well as the strengths."

Ramdin said the more cricket Athanaze plays opponents will start figuring out his weaknesses and capitalise on it.

Only a few players in the West Indies play all three formats regularly in international cricket, three of them being Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers. Ramdin said because of Athanaze's age he can manage playing all forms of cricket.

"I think he is just starting his career, he is young and hungry for success. I think if everyone believe he is good enough for all formats I don't think there should be any problems. Right now he is not playing any franchise cricket outside the Caribbean, so his workload should not be as much (as others)."

Newsday columnist Davis has enjoyed watching Athanaze bat. "I am believer that if you could bat you could bat in all formats. I liked him when I first saw him playing for the Windward Islands...I am a fond of him. I think he is a good player.

"He could concentrate, he could bat, he has the shots. He will never be tied down, he will be able to make runs as he goes along."

Davis is hoping more experienced cricketing minds guide Athanaze to continue improving. "I am only worried who is going to guide him from here. Batsmen have to build a foundation, especially at the age he is at now to develop themselves and to put things together in the right way. I only hope he has someone to guide him along those lines because all young batsmen need that."

Davis said in Test cricket he will need to develop how to build an innings.

"That is all he needs now - mental guidance."