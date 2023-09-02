Defending champs TKR crushed by Royals in WCPL

TKR spinner Zaida James celebrates the dismissal of Barbados Royal' Rashada Williams during the Women's Caribbean Premier League T20 match, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. - via Trinbago Knight Riders

DEFENDING Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) had a rough start in their 2023 campaign as they fell to a crushing six-wicket defeat to Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday.

TKR were outplayed without their captain Deandra Dottin and all-rounder Orla Prendergast. Before the match began it was announced that Dottin was unavailable because of personal reasons.

After the match, TKR stand-in captain Anisa Mohammed said she still believes in her team's quality. "I think we have a mix of senior and junior players. Unfortunately, today we missed our captain and Prendergast who is an integral part of our team, so hopefully we will have them for the next game."

TKR certainly missed star batter Dottin as the TT franchise could only post 73 all out in 16.4 overs, batting first.

Mohammed said against a strong team like Royals, TKR needed a higher total.

"When you coming up against a batting lineup like Royals you need to score more runs than that. I don't think that we put enough runs on the board and I think also in our bowling if we were a little bit tighter I think it would have been a closer game."

Only Kycia Knight got into doubles figures for TKR with 15 off 20 balls.

Off-spinner Erin Burns did most of the damage for the Royals, taking 3/19 in four overs. Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/13) and Royals captain Hayley Matthews (2/16) also proved to be a handful.

TKR were 32/1 in the seventh over at one stage, but the innings folded after that. Lee-Ann Kirby (eight), Kycia (15) and Kyshona Knight (seven) all fell in quick succession as TKR slumped to 48/4 after ten overs.

The defending champions only had themselves to blame as silly mistakes and poor use of the Decision Review System cost them.

Britney Cooper, an experienced cricketer, failed to drag her bat properly in attempting a run and was run out for four. Former West Indies Under-19 player Zaida James was given out leg before first ball to Wellington.

Mignon du Preez was then given out leg before to Burns as TKR were reduced to 55/7 in the 12th over. The decision was not reviewed by TKR, but the replay showed that the ball would have missed the stumps. Mohammed came to the crease and swept Wellington for four, but her innings did not last long as she was given out leg before for six attempting another sweep. Again, TKR chose not to review which was not a good decision as the ball would have missed leg stump.

The TKR innings quickly folded as Royals were given only 74 to chase.

Matthews got her team off to a solid start hitting medium pacer Shamilia Connell for two fours in one over as Royals got to 15 without loss after two overs. Spinner Fran Jonas was treated with disdain by Gaby Lewis, as the Irish batter struck three fours as Royals raced to 32 after three overs.

After being hit for back-to-back fours, Marie Kelly dismissed Matthews for 19 off 12 balls, caught at mid-on by Connell.

Royals progressed to 54/1 after seven overs, before three quick wickets gave TKR a glimmer of hope. Rashada Williams (two), Lewis (27) and Laura Harris (three) all fell in the space of two overs and Royals were suddenly 60/4. However, 11 not out from Burns and ten not out from Chinelle Henry avoided any further drama as Royals closed on 79/4 in 10.3 overs to win their second straight match.

TKR will try to rebound against Guyana Amazon Warriors in their next match at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Scores:

TKR 73 all out off 16.4 overs (Erin Burns 3-19, Amanda-Jade Wellington 2-13)

ROYALS 79 for four off 10.3 overs (Gaby Lewis 27; Fran Jonas 2-29)