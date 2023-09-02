Caroni MP: 'Ghost gun' factory must spur govt action on central crime crisis

Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

ASSERTING that Central Trinidad has become overrun by the most appalling crime and bloody violence, MP for Caroni East Dr Rishad Seecheran is calling for improved crime detection in the area.

His call follows the discovery of a gun-making factory in Caparo, Central Trinidad, on Wednesday, where guns were being manufactured using modern technology. Police discovered 3D-printed high-powered rifles, known as “ghost guns,” and arrested a man who was said to be supplying criminals with the weapons.

The Prime Minister has commented on the find, saying it poses a new and sinister threat for the police. Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher admitted the difficulty in tracing these “ghost guns,” which have no serial number or identifying marks.

Seecheran said this discovery is yet another awakening to the prevalence of crime in the area.

Seecheran issued a release on crime in the area and also spoke to Newsday.

He said, “In several districts of Caroni East and in other communities, there are horrible homicides, home invasions, robberies of vendors and business places, open gunplay, drug-running, and other atrocious crimes.

“My parliamentary colleagues and I have repeatedly pleaded with the Rowley Government to improve the presence of law-enforcement officers, considering the exponential increase in criminal activities.”

He said calls for increased police patrols, CCTV cameras, a police post, and activation of the police youth group, along with other effective and innovative initiatives, have met with “vain promises” from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

None of the promises have been realised, Seecheran said, as the bloodletting continues in several areas of Central Trinidad. Residents and business operators have had to alter their lifestyles, as peace and quiet have been replaced by fear and trauma.

“If the Government had responded in a proactive manner to the crime crisis, the gun factory at Caparo Village may never have been set up or, at worst, would have been raided and busted a long time ago.

“Instead, the widespread production of 'ghost guns' has led to countless serious crimes, including the murder, and maiming of law-abiding citizens.

“The people of Caroni East, like those in the rest of the country, again ask, when will the Rowley Government take the crime calamity as a serious and urgent national emergency and implement drastic and effective measures?

“More can be done, and more must be done to safeguard the citizens of our beloved TT,” he said.