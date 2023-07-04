West Indies to tour England for three Tests in 2024

West Indies players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier against the United States at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe on June 18. - AP

West Indies will tour England in the summer of 2024 where they will play three Test matches.

The series will bowl off at Lord’s on July 10, followed by the second Test at Trent Bridge from July 18-22 and the final contest at Edgbaston from July 26-30.

On Tuesday, a Cricket West Indies media release said, “The tour will mark the second occasion that the two teams will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy – named in honour of cricket icons Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham. West Indies are the current holders having won the inaugural series which was played in the Caribbean in March 2022. The series will also form part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship 2023-2025.

CEO of CWI Johnny Grave said, “West Indies and England have had many enthralling duels on the field over the last 95 years and we expect another great series in 2024– which will mark the 40th anniversary of the famous tour of 1984, when West Indies won 5-0. This series next year will see us defending the Richards-Botham Trophy, as we continue to celebrate the relationship of the teams and honour the legacy of two of the game’s greatest players.”

West Indies played their first Test matches against England at Lord’s in June 1928. Since then the two teams have met on 163 occasions – West Indies won 59, England won 51 with 53 drawn.

MATCH SCHEDULE:

July 10-14: 1st Test at Lord’s, London

July 18-22: 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 26-30: 3rd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham