TTFA: No decision on Soca Warriors coaching job

Soca Warriors head coach Angus Eve - Newsday File Photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) said no decision has been made concerning the appointment of a new Soca Warriors head coach.

In media reports, on Tuesday, former Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart was said to be in line to take over from Angus Eve.

TT completed their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign on Sunday with a 6-0 defeat to the US. The result meant TT finished third in Group A behind the US and Jamaica and did not qualify for the quarter-finals.

Prior to the match against the US, TT got past St Kitts/Nevis 3-0 then lost 4-1 to Jamaica.

A TTFA media release on Tuesday said, “The TTFA has advised that it has made no decision regarding the composition of the national senior men’s team’s technical staff. Reports on the appointment of a new coach are purely speculative and without foundation.”

The TTFA release said that TT’s Gold Cup campaign will be looked at.

“The TTFA is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of the team’s performance and its recent results. The head coach, Angus Eve, is an integral part of the discussions, as his feedback is a critical part of the process. Future plans will be determined following the review and the TTFA will make an official statement at the appropriate time.”

Newsday tried to reach Eve and normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. Eve said he was unavailable to comment and Hadad could not be reached.