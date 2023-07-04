Trinidad and Tobago lose U19 opener to Barbados by 37 runs

Trinidad and Tobago had a losing start to their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship in St Vincent on Tuesday as Barbados registered a 37-run victory.

At the Sion Playing Field in Sion, Barbados batted first and were dismissed for 152 in 39 overs courtesy good spells from spinner Andrew Rambaran (3/20) and fast bowler Jacen Agard (3/41).

Top scoring for the Bajans was N Sealy (35), with I Folkes (25 not out) and J Dorne (24) also chipping in. TT skipper Joshua Davis also bagged 2/32.

In their turn at the crease, TT struggled to get going and eventually perished for 115 in 34 overs. Rajeev Ramnath top scored with 35 while Agard (19) also showed some fight with the bat lower down the order.

R Smith (4/24) was Barbados’ main destroyer with the ball while D Springer also picked up 3/36.

In other opening matches, Jamaica cruised past Guyana by eight wickets and Windward Islands defeated Leeward Islands by 42 runs.

TT play Jamaica next at Arnos Vale Playing Field on Thursday, Windwards face Barbados at Sion Hill and Guyana battle Leewards at Cumberland Playing Field.

BARBADOS 152 (39) – N Sealy 35, I Folkes 25 not out, J Dorne 24; Andrew Rambaran 3/20, Jacen Agard 3/41, Joshua Davis 2/32 vs TT 152 (34) – Rajeev Ramnath 35, Jacen Agard 19; R Smith 4/24, D Springer 3/36 – Barbados won by 37 runs

WINDWARDS 200/8 – T Edward 35, A Auguste 32, K Murray 22, S Pascal 22; K Nisbett 3/27, M McKenzie 2/30 vs LEEWARDS 158 (45.4) – M Palmer 31, J Andrew 31, M Greaves 28; T Edward 3/23 – Windwards won by 42 runs

GUYANA 78 (23.4) – R Ramnauth 16, S Yerwood 13; M Clarke 3/13, R Edwards 3/18, R Redwood 2/12, D James 2/17 vs JAMAICA 78/2 (J Johnson 28 not out, A Weir 19, S Wedderburn 18 not out – Jamaica won by eight wickets