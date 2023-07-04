Trinidad and Tobago hockey team chase CAC Games podium spot

TT athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 23. - AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s hockey team remain in the hunt for a spot in Thursday’s title match when they lock horns with regional rivals Barbados in semi-final one of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, on Tuesday, at the Parque del Este in El Salvador.

The TT squad advanced to the penultimate stage after thumping Dominican Republic 9-0 in their final Group B match on Sunday. The semi flicks off at 12:30pm (TT time). Also vying for a finalist spot are Mexico and Cuba, who contest semi-final two from 2:45pm.

Even if TT lose against Barbados, they can salvage a bronze medal in the third place playoff on Thursday. So far, TT have secured CAC medals in swimming, boxing and cycling.

On Monday, the TT women’s hockey team affirmed a place in Wednesday’s fifth place playoff after getting past Puerto Rico 2-0. Samantha Olton scored their two field goals. They face Jamaica for fifth spot from 10:15am.

Additionally, TT’s women’s volleyball team start their quest against El Salvador at the Palacio do los Deportes Carlos el Famoso from 10pm on Tuesday. They face Colombia on Wednesday from 12:30pm.

The men however, concluded their stint by finishing eighth, losing out to Suriname 3-1 in their final test on Sunday.

The netball team have a packed week ahead and started off against Dominican Republic, after press time on Monday. They battle Barbados (9:30pm) on Tuesday, St Vincent and the Grenadines (Wednesday), Cayman Islands (Thursday) and Jamaica (Friday).

Meanwhile, TT’s male (Jonathan Thomas) and female (Alexi Jaggernauth) archers were eliminated in their respective compound single round of 16 matches on Monday. Thomas lost to Venezuelan Jagdeep Singh Mejia 149-136 while Jaggernauth was ousted 149-133 by Puerto Rican Paola Gonzalez.

On Tuesday, archers Daniel Ragbir and Amanda Kendal-Brown begin their opening round of men and women recurve individual shooting. Ragbir faces Venezuelan Ricardo Vasquez (4pm) and Kendal-Brown meets Costa Rican Judith Blanco, at the same time.

After press time on Tuesday, seven track and field athletes got into action at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González Athletics Stadium.

US-based Tyra Gittens was scheduled to begin her long jump, Eric Harrison Jr and Kion Benjamin lined up in their respective 100m sprint heats, Akeem Stewart and Hezekiel Romeo started their shot put journey and Akilah Lewis and Leah Bertrand began their 100m qualification.