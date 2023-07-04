Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica prime ministers: Youth must drive Caricom

Caricom chairman and Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit speaks during the flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday at the Chaguaram Convention Centre to mark the 45th regular meeting of Caricom heads. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Prime Minister says youths of the Caribbean must understand their role in driving the concept of Caricom forward and into the future.

In fact, both Dr Rowley and Caricom chairman and Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit jointly called on the region not only to reflect on Caricom's challenges and accomplishments over the past 50 years, but to meticulously plan for a vibrant and prosperous future for the community.

Both spoke during the flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday at the Convention Centre in Chaguaramas to mark the 45th Regular Meeting of Caricom heads in this country.

The two emphasised the crucial role of the region's youth play in driving the Caricom community forward, reminding them of their responsibility to champion unity, progress and collective achievements.

With a sense of urgency and purpose, both men highlighted the significance of embracing a shared heritage and working collaboratively to surmount the obstacles that lie ahead.

Rowley said, "We would have been privy to events that changed the course of our region's history. Undoubtedly, the air was filled then, as it is now, with expectations, joy and hope for the future.

"What words of wisdom would our forefathers have for us today? Given his passion for developing our youth, I know the late Dr Eric Williams would admonish us to invest in our sports and our children, such as these children who are here with us today. Understanding as he did, that the future lies in their book bags..."

He said Caricom's accomplishments were due to the foundation laid by the four pillars of regional integration namely: functional co-operation, co-ordination of foreign policy, security and economic integration.

"Given that we are sovereign states free to choose our own policies and pursue our own goals, there have been times when, in the last 50 years, these limitations have challenged us. Yet still, here we are today, a family of nations replete with the wisdom that comes from facing these challenges head-on.

He said the region must remain confident in its strength, cognizant of all weaknesses, and determined to strive towards success.

Skerrit lamented the challenges of a constantly changing and difficult world, all the more reason for the peoples of the Caribbean to remain united in purpose.

"There are too many injustices that have been meted out to us as a Caribbean community. The issue of climate change and the kicking down of the bucket of firm decisions to address our concerns in the Caribbean community.

"And sometimes we feel like giving up. We feel like not going to any of the conferences. But we must never relent in fighting against injustice just as our forebears (fought) for our emancipation. They never gave up."

Skerrit said the region must look even deeper within itself to continue the "noble fight" of ensuring that the developed world does what is just and right when it comes to dealing with climate change.

He stressed the importance of young people understanding their responsibility to strengthen and secure the vision of Caricom.

"It is left to us now to parent the future generations to continue this effort towards true integration and creating a single domestic space, so we can truly realise our full potential as a Caricom community."