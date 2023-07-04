Three men killed in separate shootings

THREE men were gunned down between Sunday night and Monday morning in three separate attacks, taking the murder toll to 291 for the year.

For the same period last year, the country recorded 274 murders.

The latest victims have been identified as 24-year-old Jamari Wharwood, Steve de Verteuil, 26 and 35-year-old Daryl “One Eye” Mc Carty.

Police reported that de Verteuil, originally of Upper Village, Blanchisseuse, was killed at his wife's home at Boys Lane, Pinto Road.

Police said around 11.50 pm on Sunday, de Verteuil was sitting on the front step of the house when he was shot. Just after midnight, they responded to a report of a shooting and found him in a towel outside the house. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital, where he died at about 12.22 am.

Police found six spent 9mm shells and four 7.62 spent shells.

About an hour earlier, Wharwood was ambushed on his way home to Phase One, Bon Air Gardens. Police said he was walking along Seventh Avenue when a silver Nissan B14 stopped nearby and a gunman shot at him, then escaped in the car.

At about 10.35pm they were called to the scene of the shooting and found Wharwood being cradled by his mother. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital, but was declared dead at 10.48 pm.

Police found 11 spent 9 mm shells at the scene.

The third killing took place outside the Chaguanas Market Sunday night. Police reported that at about 8.30 pm, Mc Carty, of Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville, was packing up his stall.

A gunman got out of a white Nissan B15, walked up to the vendor and shot him before escaping in the waiting car. Police found 12 9-mm spent shells.

They gave no motive for any of the killings.