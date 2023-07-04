San Fernando robbery suspect held, search ongoing for two others

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two others after an armed robbery at a supermarket in San Fernando on Saturday night.

The suspect is a 28-year-old Barrackpore man.

Police said Hezekiah Bigham, 46, a Jamaican national, Shane Babwah, 37, and Shivana Gopaul, 24, all of Diamond Village, San Fernando were at their workplace, Diamond Supermarket on Papourie Road, San Fernando, when a man entered around 8.15 pm.

Pretending to be a customer, he made a purchase, and was later joined by two men both armed with guns who held up the workers.

Bigham was relieved of a black Samsung A53 worth $2,600 and a black Samsung S9 worth $2,500.

The bandits also took Babwah's $2,200 Samsung A20 cell. Another phone, a red Samsung S10, which was in a pink case, was also stolen. That phone and its case were valued at $1,800.

The bandits then stole cash, alcohol and cigarettes from the supermarket before escaping in a silver Mazda Familia wagon which sped off south along Papourie Road.

The getaway car which bore false license plates was later found crashed in Digity Road, Penal.

Inside it, police found 34 cartons of cigarettes, one 750ml bottle of black and white scotch whisky, one bottle of Ciroc vodka, two black Samsung and one red Samsung cellphones, and a cream knitted hat.

The vehicle was taken to the San Fernando police station where it was checked for fingerprints. The police later arrested one suspect who remained in custody up to press time.

Police are said to be reviewing CCTV footage of the robbery and PC Cabrera is continuing investigations.