"Red tape tying up country"

THE EDITOR: Two week ago I went to the Ministry of Legal Affairs on lower Richmond Street, Port of Spain, to apply for a new birth certificate for my husband.

The week before, I had successfully applied for and collected my own birth certificate. Very efficient process. I inquired about applying for my husband and was told I would need a letter of authorisation, in addition to the completed application form, old birth certificate, ID, etc. I was not told there was a specific three-page form to be completed and signed by him, accompanied by a utility bill. I hope they don’t need an affidavit with that.

They would not accept a typed, signed letter of authorisation with my ID number and his ID number, and copies of both documents.

On every occasion that I have applied for a TT document – passport, ID card, driver’s permit, birth certificate – there is always something else that is needed.

Earlier this year I had to renew my driver’s permit. As requested, I presented a utility bill, along with a letter stating that I indeed lived at the address on the utility bill. I showed the Licensing Office employee my husband’s ID so she could verify his signature. This was not enough. She needed to have a photocopy of his ID.

I am a senior citizen. I risked my life crossing Wrightson Road to make a photocopy at a little place behind the gas station on the opposite side. And risked my life again to recross the road.

I cannot understand why the Licensing Office cannot have a photocopying machine on the premises. You could charge members of the public $2 per copy. Employees of course would have to pay the same.

I hope those who work in government ministries will realise the inconvenience they cause members of the public (especially senior citizens) by not giving all the correct information beforehand so applicants do not have to return two or three times.

Hoping for better times ahead.

ROSEMARY DE VERTEUIL-HENDERSON

