Red Force begin 2024 season prep today

TT Red Force batsmen Joshua DaSilva (L) and Jyd Goolie. - Newsday File Photo

Red Force preparations for next season’s Cricket West Indies Cuper50 Cup and Regional Four-Day Tournament bowl off at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Tuesday.

Head coach David Furlonge will oversee a group of 50 players – 15 already contracted by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB).

Included in the list is last season’s captain Darren Bravo, West Indies white-ball players Yannic Cariah, whose recuperating from a nose injury sustained at the current ICC World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Zimbabwe, and Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip, who recently featured in the West Indies line-up.

Other experienced contracted players are spinner Imran Khan fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and promising young prospects Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, and Brian Charles, who’ve been knocking on the door of regional selection.

Furlonge, who took Red Force to the Super50 Cup final last year, said that he hopes to change the way preparation is undertaken for the 2024 Tournament.

“Instead of the traditional team practice being the norm, we will focus on players in small groups, four days a week working on skill work, physical fitness, and strength training,” said Furlonge.

By August, he hopes to have the squad ready for a series of trial matches which he expects to produce performances to give national selectors much to think about.

Furlonge confirmed the list comprises cricketers who caught the eye in the recent Premiership I and II competitions, comprising the League, 50-Overs, and T20 tournaments.

He added that there are several whose performances in the TTCB Under-23 tournament warranted their call-up, as well as several who have been featuring in the national set-up for the last two years.

While all called up for training are expected to show at the National Cricket Centre, several have been exempted including West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, and fast bowler Jayden Seales.

Both Red Force stars are currently participating in a CWI camp, from June 28 to July 9, and will be on call for the maroon Test team for the series against the touring India team.

Also, openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons, along with Leonardo Julien will be part of the CWI Development team while two others, Kirstan Kallicharan, playing cricket in Canada, and Camillo Carimbocas, plying his trade in the UK, won’t be back until September.

Furlonge said the TTCB has set youth development at the top of its agenda with an eye on the future, and this is reflected with almost half of the players called up under the age of 25.

The group includes PowerGen’s Cephas Cooper and Shaaron Lewis, who are both contracted players; Jevon George of Caldrac; Shiva Sankar and Anderson Mahase of Central Sports; Rivaldo Ramlogan of Marchin Patriots; and Sion Hackett of Queen’s Park.

RED FORCE TRIAL SQUAD

Contracted Players - Terrance Hinds (Central Sports), Imran Khan (Central Sports), Kjorn Ottley (Central Sports), Jason Mohammed (PowerGen), Cephas Cooper U25 (PowerGen), Shaaron Lewis U25 (PowerGen), Darren Bravo (QPCC), Jyd Goolie (QPCC), Tion Webster (QPCC), Yannic Cariah (QPCC), Khary Pierre (QPCC), Bryan Charles (QPCC), Anderson Phillip (QPCC), Shannon Gabriel (QPCC), Amir Jangoo (QPCC)

Other Players – Kamil Pooran (Central Sports), Mark Deyal (Central Sports), Anderson Mahase (Central Sports), Vikash Mohan (Clarke Road), Nicholas Sookdeosingh (Clarke Road), Dejourn Charles (Clarke Road), Kerwyn Sirju (Clarke Road), Yannick Ottley (Clarke Road), Samuel Roopnarine (Clarke Road), Shatrughan Rambaran (Comets), Daniel Williams (PowerGen), Ansil Bhaggan (PowerGen), Rivaldo Ramlogan (Marchin), Uthman Muhammad (PowerGen), Isaiah Rajah (QPCC), Camillo Carimbocas (QPCC), Farrel Jugmohan (Victoria), Jovan Ali (Victoria)

Under 25s - Jevon George (Caldrac), Shiva Sankar (Central SportsJustyn Gangoo (Clarke Road), , Aaamir Ali (Comets), Denzil Antoine (Comets), Nicholas Ali (Comets), Justin Manick (PowerGen), Navin Bidiasee (PowerGen), Damion Joachim (PowerGen), Ryan Bandoo (PowerGen), Crystian Thurton (Presysal), Stepheon Ramdial (Preysal), Antonio Gomez (Preysal), Kirstan Kallicharan (QPCC), Sion Hackett (QPCC), Mikkel Govia (QPCC), Sameer Ali (QPCC),

WI Camp/Development Players – Joshua Da Silva (CWI Camp June 28-July 9; Test team until July 24), Jayden Seales (CWI Camp June 28-July 9; Test team until July 24), Jeremy Solozano (Drafted by Windward Volcanoes), Keagan Simmons (CWI Development Team), Leonardo Julien (CWI Development Team), Joshua James (CWI Development Team)