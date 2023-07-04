Rain delays day 2 of heads of government summit

Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley arrives at the Hyatt Regency hotel for day two of the Caricom heads of government summit on Tuesday. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

HEAVY rain delayed proceedings on day two of the 45th Caricom Heads of Government summit in Trinidad and Tobago.

The summit, which began on Monday, ends on Wednesday. Caricom is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Day two began with a flag-raising ceremony at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre at 9 am. This was to be followed by Caricom tributes at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain at 11 am. However, this began 45 minutes late at 11.45 am.

Officials said the rain led to them being “held up” in Chaguaramas. TT is currently under a yellow-level adverse weather alert. It is set to end at 3 pm.