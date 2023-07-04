Police seek help in finding missing girls

File photo -

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two girls, aged 12 and four, who went missing over the weekend.

Police said Keyana Martin, 14, and four-year-old Kiara Andrews, both of Upper Bushe Street, Maitagual, San Juan, were reported missing on Sunday after they were last seen the day before.

Police said both girls were last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a pair of short, blue-coloured jeans, and a pair of slippers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call the San Juan Police Station at 638-3416/674-0100 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.