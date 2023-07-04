OAS, UK, Canada commend Caricom for its unity

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, 8th from right, with leaders of Caricom after the opening ceremony of the 45th regular meeting at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Monday evening. PHOTO BY ANISTO ALVES -

THE Organization of American States (OAS) as well as the UK and Canadian governments have commended Caricom for its unity in spite of challenges.

The 45th Caricom heads of government summit continued on Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

OAS secretary-general Luis Almagro said he felt honoured to participate in Caricom's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

"We shall all celebrate and we shall all be grateful for the contributions made by Caricom," he said.

Noting that the region has faced "numerous challenges," often owing to events "beyond (its) control," he said it continues to thrive.

"Caricom's contributions to the Americas and the OAS have been invaluable."

He added, "Your commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law sets an example..."

He urged Caricom to continue inspiring nations in the Americas, and "integrate (and) stay united."

Caricom, he said, is "a blessing for this hemisphere."

David Rutley, UK Parliamentary under Secretary of State for the Americas and the Caribbean joked about the rain, which caused the summit to resume 45 minutes later than scheduled.

He said he hails from Manchester, England, and "thought (he) knew what rain was...

"But today, I got a new appreciation," he said.

He said the UK recognises Caricom's impact and pays tribute "for all the achievements you've made."

He commended leaders, saying it was "very powerful" to hear them speak in unison to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Another topic he said Caricom is united on is climate change, which the UK is also committed to battling.

He said he has met many wonderful people while traveling through "the beautiful region."

Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said both regions share a history "that has shaped our respective institutions, our cultures, diversity and inclusion, governance, strong democratic values, commitment to gender equality and the protection of human rights.

He said Canadians and Caribbean people live side by side as many Caribbean people live there.

He added that the two countries share values and priorities.

"Caricom remains a firm advocate for Caricom."