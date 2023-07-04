Newsday freelancer David Scarlett among AIPS top 10

David Scarlett -

David Scarlett, a freelance sports reporter for the Newsday, has placed eighth in the Americas in the young reporters category at the 2022 AIPS Sports Media Awards.

Scarlett, who is also a level II referee with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), was awarded for an article titled: TT quarter-miler McIntosh running towards Olympic dream.

AIPS announced this on May 23 but issued his certificate on Monday.

Scarlett said it was an honour to represent Newsday on the world stage.

"The AIPS Sports Media Awards are the highest international accolade in the sports media industry, and to place eigth (in this) in my first year of journalism is a great achievement."

He thanked God, friends and family for the "tremendous support" and Newsday for "giving (him) the chance to rise to this level.

"I will continue to be credible and reliable and tell stories that highlight the brilliance of athletes in TT."

Scarlett, 27, has a bachelor's degree in sports management from UWI, St Augustine.