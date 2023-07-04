More on co-ops Healy, please
THE EDITOR: I am an avid reader of your newspaper and I look forward to reading the insightful articles of your columnists. Kindly permit me to express my appreciation of Dara Healy's article in Saturday's edition.
I am hoping she writes more articles on the topic of co-operatives as I believe that one is an appetizer and I look forward to getting the main course in the coming weeks.
I await the continuation.
LEVI BROWNE
via e-mail
