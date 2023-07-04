Mexico thanks Caricom for anti-gun lobby support

Flags of Caricom countries raised at the flag-raising ceremony at the Caricom Heads of Government Summit, Chaguaramas Convention Centre on July 4. - ANGELO MARCELLE

MEXICO has thanked Caricom for the support of some of its members for the country's anti-gun lobby against the US.

Speaking at day two of the 45th Caricom heads of government summit at the Hyatt, Port of Spain, on Tuesday, plenipotentiary representative of Mexico to Caricom, Mauricio Vizcaino Crespo brought greetings on behalf of the Mexican government.

He said Mexico looks forward to promoting continuity, trade and investment in favour of food and energy security.

These things, he said, are of priority to Mexico.

In addition, he said Mexico "appreciates the interest of several member countries on the mitigation against private companies of the firearms industry in the US.

Earlier this year, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and TT joined Mexico's US$10 billion lawsuit against seven US gun manufacturers and one wholesaler and distributor. Many US states also supported this.

In discussing TT's support, the Prime Minister had said, "As a sovereign nation, we are making our voices heard. And we are standing alongside another sovereign nation that is having the same problem we have. And it is to our benefit that Mexico is doing this, because we all have the same problem."

On Tuesday, Crespo said, "Mexico has taken note of the concerns expressed by the Caricom membership to (US) vice president Kamala Harris, and over the increase in firearms trafficking from the US which impacts crime and violence in the region, compromising its security."

He added that Mexico is heeding to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres' call to "find a solution to the situation in Haiti."

There has been a major increase in criminal gang activity in Haiti, even more so after the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021.