LGE 2023 like mini-general election

UNC senator Wade Mark speaks to PNM supporters outside the office of the returning officer for the electoral district of Southern Port of Spain on Henry Street, Port of Spain, on Monday. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The local government elections (LGE) seem to be shaping up like a mini general election. Why? Because two years ago the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) pulled of a 14-1 victory in Tobago. All small political parties in Trinidad became excited and began to salivate: If the PDP could do that, who is we?

Comparing a LGE in Trinidad cannot be the same as a Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election which instilled excitement. However, the THA appears stalled without a good battery. Plenty "kalangatang" going on but that is another letter all by itself.

Plain talking is never bad manners. Please read and understand that cute, pretty little Tobago only has 60,000 citizens. More likely only 50,000. Please also note that only 57 per cent Tobagonians voted in that 14-1 victory. Why? Look at who you are asking?

Trinidad has over one million people registered to vote. We are far more diverse, with the two main political parties, the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC), enjoying hundreds and thousands of base supporters.

This year the LGE is expected to have a much higher percentage of voters for the first time in many years.

The PNM and the UNC people have to come out and vote if there is to be a break in the seven-seven deadlock.

It is still my personal view that the small parties are just window dressing. They cannot exist on their own so I never bother to name them, regardless of how well known and popular their individual leaders.

This is Trinidad. Crime is rampant and climate change and flooding are everywhere. You have to personally scrutinise the opponents. Who is really better than whom? Who loves you more than himself, herself? Who will be using you to win at the "power play?"

Wake up and smell the political coffee. You have to decide which cup is more sensible to sip from or else political crapaud will be smoking everybody pipe and you cannot go back to the Privy Council just so.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin