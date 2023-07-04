Jacqueline Crawford, Pooran Singh win Coral Cup Classic Golf

THE team of Jacqueline Crawford and Pooran Singh emerged winners of the 14th Annual TT Contractors Association (TTCA) Coral Cup Classic Golf tournament held at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

In a closely contested tournament, Singh and Crawford were able to finish with a net score of ten under par 61 to edge the team of Clint Hodge and Brian Fares (63) into second place.

Third place went to Sheriff Babwah and Lerry Ramlogan with 65 and rounding out the top five were the teams of Omesh Dinanath/Suresh Jagessar and Ronald Clarke/ Tommy Smith also with net 65.

The annual event seeks to promote networking among the TTCA’s local and regional partners while assisting local charities. In previous years the proceeds of the event went to charitable organizations such as Raffa House, Autism Tobago, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Lady Hochoy Home, Gasparillo branch.

This year the proceeds benefited the Diabetes Association of TT.

A TTCA media release said, “It was a great day of golf followed by dinner and a prize-giving ceremony at which, Glenn Ramadharsingh, president of the TTCA, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the major sponsors KALLCO, TCL/Cemex Ltd, RBC Royal Bank, Standards Distributors, Food Hall, KFC, Angostura, Fides Ltd, Hyatt Regency Trinidad as well as all the other sponsors, participants, volunteers and guests. He also thanked the chairman of the golf committee Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh and John Cardenas, general manager of the TTCA for putting on another successful event.”