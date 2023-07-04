High winds topple trees, blow off roofs in Tobago

In this file photo this driver proceeded slowly through this floodwater. -

High winds toppled four trees in Tobago and blew off two roofs on Tuesday morning.

The bad weather also caused flooding as well as two structural damages in several areas on the island.

This from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

The agency said at midday on Tuesday, they received 11 weather-related reports from various areas around Tobago.

The areas affected were – Scarborough, Carnbee, Mart’s Hill, Mason Hall, Mt Grace, Whim, Hope and Lowlands.

They said response teams from various agencies, such as CERT, TTFS, and DNRE were deployed in the field to address the situation.