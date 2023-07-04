Get rid of all landline phones

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

THE EDITOR: It is approximately 9.55 am on Tuesday. I have spent the last 35 minutes trying to contact T&TEC on its various landline phones to report an outage.

I am writing this letter on a backup system that can go at any minute.

One does not know how bad things are in a country until one needs to get emergency services.

T&TEC is the worst when it comes to making a trouble report. Its 800-8832 trouble report number for the eastern area rings and rings and rings. No answer.

Its landline numbers for Curepe, northern area, eastern area, central area rings and rings and rings. No answer. Head office, the phone rings and ring and rings. No answer.

If I could only "cuss" in a letter.

T&TEC, if you do not want your customers to bother you when electricity goes, do not advertise landline telephone numbers for them to call. It is beyond frustrating to call about six different numbers and no one answers the phone. No one!

This is where we have reached as a country. Systems have been allowed to deteriorate to the disadvantage of citizens.

But we are holding big-shot meeting in Hyatt to celebrate 50 years of Caricom.

I have reached the end of this letter and electricity has not returned.

Time to get rid of all landline phones.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope