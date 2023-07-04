Gang war in Northern Division blamed for teen's murder

Police suspect an ongoing gang war in the Petit Bourg/Champ Fleurs area was responsible for the death of a teen and a man in separate incidents.

Police said that 16-year-old Jaedon Mc Intyre of Mt Hope Road, Mt Hope was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning after he was dropped off at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after being shot in the back.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, St Joseph police received a call from hospital staff that Mc Intyre was dropped off by people who left immediately after.

When police visited, they could not ascertain where the shooting took place, what time or why. Even the youth's relatives who arrived shortly could give no information to investigators.

The other killing took place on June 27.

Police said the man, who up to Tuesday remained unidentified, was found in a drain next to the Unilever compound in Champs Fleurs.

Police from the St Joseph station reported that sometime around 5.30 am that day, passers-by saw the man lying face down in the drain.

The deceased had his hair plaited and was wearing a black jersey, blue jeans, and black-and-white slippers. He appeared to be in his late 20s to mid 30s, police said. Investigations are continuing.