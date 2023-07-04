Free ICT workshop to empower young men

The Telecommunications Authority (TATT) will host an inaugural online workshop titled Empowering Men with Digital Skills: Unlock Your Potential!

TATT said the event marks a significant milestone for the organisation as it embarks on a mission to equip young men with essential information and communications technology (ICT) skills.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation (MDT) and Tobago Information Technology Ltd (TITL) will partner with TATT in bringing this free workshop to young men aged 18-35, TATT said in a media release.

The workshop on July 15, from 9 am-3 pm, aims to empower participants by providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge needed to excel in the digital era, the release said,

TATT’s CEO Cynthia Reddock-Downes said in the release, "Data derived from TATT’s National Digital Inclusion Survey 2021 has revealed varying levels of ICT competencies among youths and adults in TT. Among the 15-24 age cohort, 41 per cent have standard ICT skills, compared to an even lower number – 30 per cent – for the adult population, and only 4 per cent of both groups have advanced skills.

“This transformative initiative aims to bridge the digital gap, enabling young men to harness the power of ICTs. By equipping them with essential digital skills, we empower them to adapt, compete, and succeed in a digitally driven world.”

Reddock-Downes will deliver the welcome address at the workshop.

The workshop will present two parallel ICT skills capacity-building sessions, allowing participants to choose the area of focus that aligns with their particular interests and goals: Building Your Own Website Using Google Sites and Building Your Own Mobile App Using Thunkable.

Keynote speaker Keron Rose will shares valuable insights and strategies for harnessing the power to develop brands and create multiple streams of income. Rose is an accomplished “digipreneur” who has achieved success in the digital realm. His expertise in utilising ICTs to drive business growth and create innovative solutions has earned him local and regional acclaim, the release said.

Donnie Bachan, entrepreneur and founder of SixBerries Ltd will provide tips and strategies on search engine optimisation and how to drive traffic to websites.

TATT said the workshop has been timed to coincide with and commemorate the internationally-recognised World Youth Skills Day. This observance emphasises the importance of equipping young people with the necessary skills for employability and entrepreneurship. TATT said by aligning this event with the global celebration, it is highlighting the significance of digital skills in shaping the future of young men and, through them, the society.

All participants will receive an e-certificate and can win prizes by entering their projects in the Unlock Your Potential (UP!) Competition at the end of the workshop.

Registration is open and participants can also attend the workshop at the following ICT Access Centres:

Trinidad:

1. Belmont Access TT Centre

2. Carenage Access TT Centre

3. Cumana Access TT Centre

4. Guayaguayare Access TT Centre

5. Lisas Gardens Access TT Centre

6. Marac Access TT Centre

7. Penal Access TT Centre

8. Todd’s Road Access TT Centre

Tobago :

1. Tobago Information Technology Centre – Signal Hill

2. Belle Garden Multi-Purpose Community Centre –Belle Garden

More info

To register or learn more about the workshop, visit

https://sites.google.com/view/empoweringmenwithdigitalskills/home or contact the event co-ordinator at events@tatt.org.tt.