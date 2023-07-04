Flow opens retail outlet in Tobago

Ribbon Cutting: Farley Augustine, center, Chief Secretary, Tobago House of Assembly, had the privilege of cutting the ribbon declaring Flow's retail Store at #2 Milford Bay Plaza, Crown Point, Tobago opened on Monday. - Photo by David Reid

SIX months after its launch on the island, Flow has opened its newest retail outlet at Milford Bay Plaza, Crown Point, Tobago.

During a simple ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Flow Trinidad’s vice-president and general manager Simone Martin-Sulgan, said in establishing a store in Tobago, the company has truly become a national ally. She added Tobago is Flow’s newest and only fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

Martin-Sulgan promised competitiveness and affordability.

“Since January, we have been here encouraging both businesses and residential customers in the areas of Canaan, Bon Accord, Crown Point, Buccoo, Golden Grove, Mt Pleasant and Bethel to make the big switch, and we can boast that we have offered unbeatable value at unbeatable prices,” she said.

Saying customers will benefit from an enhanced experience, Martin-Sulgan said the outlet will facilitate bill payments, billing and service queries and equipment exchanges, among other things. Payments can be made with cash or debit and credit cards.

“What that translates to for our customers is less waiting time in the store.”

As the nation’s largest high-speed network, Martin-Sulgan said, Flow will continue to offer all its customers improved packages with faster internet speeds and better value for money.

“Through our services, we are weaving together the fabric of connectivity, one community at a time.”

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said Flow’s involvement in Tobago will ensure greater competitiveness across the board.

“Where there is competition, there also is better quality service, and we have all, in Tobago, experienced at some point the disappointing drops in internet, the frequency with which this happens, and it is about time we get some more competition in the Tobago space that allows all of the competitors to be at their A-game,” he said.

Augustine said for small islands like Tobago, internet penetration is an important measurement of human development.

“In any country, you have to pay attention to internet penetration. When we look at the island of Tobago and we look at Internet penetration, I am happy that we can boast that Tobago, more than other places even in the entire country, has almost island-wide internet penetration, successfully so. And Flow coming into the space adds credence to our desire to have internet penetration, far and wide, across the entire island.”

He said the THA is aiming for full internet coverage

“You must be in the middle of the ocean, on a reef tour, in the middle of the rainforest and have access. That is the goal of this THA.”

Augustine said providing public access points at popular recreational venues, beaches and cruise ship terminals is a must. He added government offices must also have open access points for members of the public.

Augustine said Flow’s decision to establish itself in Tobago is a reflection of the company’s

organisational culture and ethos.

“Flow is more than just here to make money. We expect it to do well and earn profits, but Flow also sees itself as having a huge corporate responsibility, and it has been managing that extremely well.”