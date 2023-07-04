Family thankful as missing sisters found safe

FILE PHOTO -

MISSING sisters four-year-old Kiara Andrews and 14-year-old Keyana Martin have been found.

Relatives said the two were found at about 10.30 pm on Monday.

The sisters were last seen after leaving their Upper Bushe Street, Maitagual, San Juan, home on Saturday. The two were reported missing on Sunday.

The sisters, who were wearing matching clothes, had visited a friend in south Trinidad and were taken back to their home on Monday night.

Relatives thanked the police and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team for their assistance in securing the two girls.