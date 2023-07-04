Chinese diplomat: US a 'bully,' challenges China’s sovereignty

China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying in an open-floor discussion at the National Library, Port of Spain, on July 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

China's Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Hua Chunying has condemned the recent actions of the United States, referring to it as a “bully,” when questioned about the escalating tensions between the two countries on Monday.

“Unfortunately the US sees China as its most important strategic competitor and most inconsequential geopolitical challenge. US has vowed to out-compete China in the next five-ten years,” she said at an open-floor discussion at the National Library, Port of Spain. “When we talk about competition, it should be fair and the same set of rules must be abided by.”

Chunying, whose portfolio includes Caribbean and Latin American relations, is visiting Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the Caricom 50th-anniversary celebrations.

She added that the US is also lobbying with its few allies to limit, ban or cut cheap exports to China because it is afraid China may take advantage and catch up in science and technological development.

In recent times, the US has sanctioned more than 1,300 Chinese companies.

“The US has repeatedly provoked and challenged China’s red lines – Taiwan – using it as a strategic chess piece. This challenges China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

In December 2022, the US government approved US$425 million in arms sales to Taiwan.

The growing tensions were also addressed last month when US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited China for high-level talks.

Blinken pointed to difficult days ahead, while China’s foreign ministry warned the relationship was in a downward spiral.

Blinken is also expected to join the Caricom celebrations in Port of Spain on July 5.

Speaking about the one-China policy, Chunying added that in order to suppress China, a lot of misinformation and accusations are being spread for the sake of political and economic gains in the US – making China a scapegoat, an easy sacrifice.

“We have no intention to challenge or replace the US, but likewise, we also hope the US will respect the social system and development path of China. By respecting each other and pursuing win-win co-operation we would be able to enjoy generally stable relations.”

She added that China has no intention of becoming another US, because while it admires a lot of things about the US, it doesn’t admire the rising gun violence and other societal challenges, which are not allowed in China.

"We value our systems. The only thing we want to do, through our hard work, is move forward in our path of modernisation, which does not mean westernisation."

Chunying also spoke about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

She reiterated China’s stance that its government is open to dialogue and places great emphasis on peaceful co-existence and co-operation.

In the past year, China has maintained communications with all parties involved, and China's President Xi Jinping held several high-level discussions with other leaders.

Chunying quoted an old Chinese saying, "He who ties the bear must be the one to untie it."

She said, "The Ukraine crisis has a complicated history. The solution lies in the mutual respect, abandoning the cold-war mentality and forging a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework architecture. All parties involved need to jointly build mutual trust and accommodate one another's legitimate security concerns.

"By doing so, conditions can be created for cease-fire and peace talks. China welcomes all proposals, including those from the Caribbean states, which are conducive to peace and political settlement."