China seeks to strengthen trade relations with Trinidad and Tobago

China's assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying presents a digital book to Nalis executive director Paula Greene on Monday - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

As China forges ahead in its path of modernisation, it is ready to work with TT as part of its global development initiative (GDI).

Visiting assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of China Hua Chunying said the success story of China’s modernisation can be an inspiration for all developing countries.

She was speaking at the National Library (Nalis) Port of Spain on Monday, on the side-lines of the Caricom 50th anniversary celebrations.

She encouraged TT to implement and utilise the funding under the GDI which promotes greater cooperation and development in the areas of poverty reduction, food security, pandemic response, development financing, climate change, industrialisation and digital economy.

Bilateral relations between both countries, especially in the areas of infrastructural development has been very fruitful.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic visit to TT and the fifth anniversary of TT’s participation in the Belt and Road initiative.

“This is a demonstration of the high importance China attaches to its relations with TT,” she said. “The flagship project between both countries – Phoenix Park Industrial Estate – has been implemented smoothly and very soon it will be put to use.”

The other ongoing projects are the new terminal building at the ANR international airport in Tobago and the Diego Martin overpass.

“All these play an important role in advancing economic diversification, strengthening productivity and creating more jobs,” she said.

She also invited TT to participate in the sixth Shanghai international import and export expo which is taking place in November. Last year, the annual event had a participation of 142 countries and a turnover of US$70 billion.

During an open floor discussion, Chunying said that China and TT have supported each other bilaterally and multilaterally.

“Over the past ten years, Chinese relations in TT have developed steadily, our exchanges and communication remain very close and our trade has since doubled,” she said.

As part of the people-to-people development between both countries, last month Nalis joined the Silk Road international library alliance, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Library of China.

However, she tried to clarify some common misunderstandings about China. She said maybe it is because of the geographic distance or the language barrier.

“I recently met with a delegation of journalists from this region. During their visit to China, they were amazed at what they saw and heard. The delegation admitted that their previous impressions of China were from 200 years ago.”

In the past ten years, China has contributed more to global growth than the G7 countries combined.

China is on track to become the first major country in history to realise modernisation – not through colonisation, wars, hungry, slavery – but through hard-work, innovation and global cooperation.

She said the government is focused on promoting economic growth and development, upholding world peace, stability, and creating a more fair and equitable international order.

“China’s modernisation does not mean westernisation. It seeks to find harmony between humanity and nature. We are committed to green developments,” she said. “China pursues green development at home and at the global landscape.”

She said China's commitments towards peaceful development is enshrined in their constitution. They are the top contributors to peacekeepers among the permanent members of the UN Security Council and the only one among the P5 who has pledged no first use of nuclear weapons.