Burnt body found in Caroni believed to be missing US citizen

The burnt body of a man found in the trunk of a car on Monday night is believed to be that of a 65-year-old US national.

Police suspect the body to be Gandhi “Bobby” Ramlochan, of Queens, New York, who came to Trinidad to celebrate his 66th birthday on July 15.

A police report said at about 8.30 pm on Monday they received a report that Ramlochan was missing.

He was last seen driving a rented Hyundai Elantra. The officers also received the GPS location of the car and found it some 100 feet off Caroni South Bank Road. The car was burnt and when officers checked the trunk they found the body.

They were told that sometime around 6.30 pm on Monday, Ramlochan’s nephew visited the Piarco Police Station and reported him missing. He said Ramlochan was last seen on Sunday at about 7 pm by a friend at Monroe Road, Cunupia. The friend told family Ramlochan left them and did not say where he was going. He did not answer calls to his cellphone.

Relatives later found out Ramlochan had rented the car in which the body was found.