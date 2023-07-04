Authors read to East Port of Spain students

Arrow tutor and auditor Bridgid Richardson captivates the students of Excel Beetham Estate Government Primary School. -

Since launching their literacy training partnership in October 2022, Shell Trinidad Ltd and the Arrow Foundation continue to search out new ways to inspire primary school children to achieve their best.

Their latest Read Aloud initiative is focused on bringing literature alive by having local authors read their work at schools in the East Port of Spain region where the partnership is focused.

Over 120 pupils have benefited thus far from the interactive reading sessions, hosted at Excel Beetham Estate Government, Morvant New Government, Rose Hill Government, and Chinapoo Government schools, a media release said.

Ann Antoine, principal of Excel Beetham Estate Government Primary School, was enthusiastic about Read Aloud, “This was a great initiative and the kids got to see communication, drama, expression and intonation come to life, and they are encouraged to read more. Overall, the Arrow training is making a difference by improving the students’ self-esteem and approach to reading. They are embracing the technological approach, and this is igniting a passion for learning.”

Authors who read their original works were Shurla Blades – Mr Hawk-Eagle and the Julie Mangoes; Asif Cassim – The ABCs of Money; and Phillip Simon – Petra and the Poui.

Senior Arrow tutor and auditor Bridgid Richardson also gave a dramatic presentation on the book, Lost at Carnival by Gail Morong.

Commenting on the Read Aloud initiative, managing director of the Arrow Foundation Christopher Bonterre said, “Shell has assisted over 1,700 students since 2012, and we are proud to help them further transform the educational landscape. The covid19 pandemic was a serious setback, and we are implementing systems that are supporting learners at varying levels. Read Aloud is just another catalyst that is making learning a tangible and dynamic part of their lives. The overwhelming response from the kids is confirmation that our partnership with Shell is making a huge impact.”

The Shell-funded programme is also ensuring teachers at the various schools are trained to become Arrow-certified tutors.

Amiya Frederick a standard four student of Chinapoo Government Primary School was ecstatic about her experience. She said, “I loved the stories that were read to us, and I feel inspired. I’ve been learning a lot and I feel a lot more confident. My dream is to do well in school and become a police officer, and I think that with the Arrow training, I am on the right track. I want to say thanks to my parents, my teachers, Shell and Arrow for giving us this pathway to success.”