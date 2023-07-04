All freedoms limited, NJAC

THE EDITOR: NJAC has come out defending the indisciplined actions of students at Trinity College. Its view is that the administration of the college violated the constitutional rights of the students to “freedom of thought and expression.” Perhaps NJAC is oblivious of the fact that all freedoms are limited by constraints.

A kite has the freedom to fly in the sky but it is constrained by the thread attached to it.

A driver has the freedom to drive on the road but he is constrained to drive on a designated lane.

Our students have the freedom to indulge in any sporting activity, but are constrained by the laws of the game.

We are free to express our thoughts but are constrained by libel and legal action.

This is the “paradox of freedom.”

Thus RS Peters notes: “Adolescents who join in rejecting the authority of parents and teachers often make a dubious gain in terms of freedom; for they find that their opportunities for doing what they want as individuals are much more stringently curtailed by peer group pressures” (Ethics and Education, pg 195).

IMAAM IQBAL HYDAL

retired educator