12-member NACAC team leaves on July 11

Front row (U13 athletes) L-R: Kerlon Henry, Daija Reid, Ryanna Regis, Jafari Edwards...Middle Row (U15 athletes) L-R: LShiya Biggart, Michal Paul, Aaron Radgman, Makayla Cupid...Back Row (officials) L-R: Shaun Stuart (coach), Michelle Stoute (manager), Kelsey Toussaint-Reid (coach), Soren Bishop (coach). - Courtesy NAAA

A 12-member Trinidad and Tobago contingent flies out to the Dominican Republic on July 11 to attend a pre-tournament camp ahead of the July 15-16 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Under-13 and Under-15 Championships.

The pre-camp runs from July 12-13 at a separate venue and then participants will be taken to the games hotel ahead of the actual competition.

At the camp, athletes will be exposed to age-appropriate sessions on anti-doping, safeguarding and other relevant topics, along with training sessions with their coaches.

The two-day event was organised by NACAC and the local organising committee, and is being held for participating countries.

On Sunday, athletes and team staff took part in various preparation activities at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.

A National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) release on Sunday said, “Today’s session allowed for meaningful interaction among team members, the completion of travel and other documents, the issue of uniforms and a workout session with the assigned coaches that focused on baton-passing and other key aspects of relay running.”

It added that TT were crowned NACAC champion team in 2019, when last they competed.

In 2021, the championships were held in Managua, Nicaragua, but owing to a rising covid19 infection rate at the time, and the risks associated with a long and circuitous travel itinerary, NAAATT withdrew the national team.

“No such challenges are anticipated in 2023. NAAATT extends best wishes to the team for all success at the upcoming meet,” the statement read.

TT NACAC U13, U15 Championships team

U13s – Kerlon Henry (RSS Phoenix), Daija Reid (Zenith), Ryanna Regis (Mercury), Jafari Edwards (Mercury)

U15s – L’Shiya Biggart (Zenith), Michal Paul (Concorde), Aaron Radgman (Zenith), Makayla Cupid (Zenith)

Officials – Shaun Stuart (coach), Michelle Stoute (manager), Kelsey Toussaint-Reid (coach), Soren Bishop (coach)