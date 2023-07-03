Woman dies week after suspected suicide attempt in Arouca

Zyann Andrews -

A 20-year-old woman died on Wednesday, a week after allegedly taking her own life at her boyfriend's home.

Police reported that the 45-year-old boyfriend visited the Arouca Police Station on Thursday with the woman’s father to report her death.

According to his report, Zyann Andrews was at his home at Old Golden Grove Road, Arouca, on June 22 when the incident took place.

The man reported that around 6.45 am they had an argument and she became violent and uncontrollable, damaging several items in the living room. Andrews is alleged to have taken a hammer and damaged a 52-inch TV.

The man said Andrews went to the bedroom, where she was seen with a bottle of liquid. She then returned to the living room and poured the contents on herself. It was then he recognised the scent of the liquid as kerosene.

The man said Andrews tried to strike a match and as he approached her she lit the match and set herself on fire. He told police he tried to put out the fire, then wrapped a towel around her, took her outside and began wetting her.

An emergency response vehicle took her to the Eric Williams Medical Complex, where she was warded in a critical condition until she died.

The man did not give police any explanation as to why he took over a week to report what had happened.

Police are treating the death as “unusual” and are awaiting the results of an autopsy which is expected to be completed this week.

On her Facebook page, friends and family posted condolences and messages expressing their shock at what happened.

One poster said: "Girl you really shocked me inno I don't know what to say. Rest In Eternal Peace hun. We will miss you, you always made people laugh always joking around for everything yet we didn't know you were hurting on the inside couple days ago you were so good. I enjoyed our last conversation only God knows what's best. Zyann Girl until we meet again My friend you will always be remembered."

Another wrote: "So this is real huh? Never in a million years, I thought I’ll be saying RIP to you. My heart hurts so much right now Zyann. I’m glad you were part of my life I’ll forever cherish our moments spent together. Rest In Peace Baby girl."

Available help

If you have thoughts of self-harm, there are places dedicated to helping walk you through that moment of despair.

For children there is Childline 800-4321, or dialling 131 for its hotline, and the Children’s Authority at 627-0748, 623-7555, or 996.

Anyone who needs help can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 231-2824, 220-3636 and in cases of emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.

Other avenues include: Families in Action 628-2333, Ministry of Social Development 800-COPE, and the National Family Services Division 624-8218/627-1163.

Some warning signs of suicide include mood changes, saying goodbye to close friends and family and giving away possessions, feeling hopeless and like a burden to others and talking about suicide.