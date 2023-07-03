Why educational standards falling

THE EDITOR: Why are educational standards falling in TT? This can be attributed to a combination of factors:

* Outdated curriculum

* Inadequate resources

* Lack of teacher training and support

* Limited access to quality educational materials

* Many people entering the profession for an easy job, holidays, short hours

* Many teachers not competent

* Many students not motivated, inspired

* Many students come from single-parent homes

We can change this. The talent is there. It might be latent.

I can write this because of a teacher. You can read this because of a teacher.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town