Why educational standards falling
THE EDITOR: Why are educational standards falling in TT? This can be attributed to a combination of factors:
* Outdated curriculum
* Inadequate resources
* Lack of teacher training and support
* Limited access to quality educational materials
* Many people entering the profession for an easy job, holidays, short hours
* Many teachers not competent
* Many students not motivated, inspired
* Many students come from single-parent homes
We can change this. The talent is there. It might be latent.
I can write this because of a teacher. You can read this because of a teacher.
A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Why educational standards falling"