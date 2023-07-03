Two workers injured in industrial incident at Point Lisas

Aerial View of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Pt Lisas, Couva. PHOTO COURTESY THE NATIONAL GAS COMPANY OF TT LTD (NGC).

WHILE the probe is continuing into the incident at NiQuan which led to the death of Allan Lane Ramkissoon, there is a report of another industrial accident resulting in injury at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate (PLIPDECO).

Details are sketchy, but information reaching the Newsday indicate that the incident which occurred shortly before midnight on Friday, has left two workers injured, one of whom is said to be critical.

Reports say the workers were were struck by a loose object at the plant.

An employee said the object struck one of the employees in his head, causing his skull to fracture. That employee is said to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a medical facility.

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh said he heard reports of an incident taking place but had no details.

On Sunday. Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie said he was not aware of that incident.

“Normally if it was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), they would normally inform me. I have not seen anything from anybody on that so I have no information at this time.”

Mc Clashie explained the procedure in reporting an incident.

“Immediately after an incident, if it involves a fatality or serious injury, they normally would inform OSH within an hour or two.”

This is the second industrial accident that has occurred within the past month. On June 15, fire at the NiQuan plant at Point-a-Pierre, severely injured the Massy Energy employee.

Ramkissoon suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body and was flown to a specialised burns unit in Colombia where he died on June 18.

Several probes have begun into this incident and the Ministry of Energy has instructed NiQuan to close that part of its plant until they can ascertain its safety. In 2021, there was an explosion at NiQuan's gas-to-liquids plant which led to its closure for almost one year.

Mc Clashie said the OSH agency which falls under the Ministry of Labour is conducting its enquiry into the NiQuan incident.

“As far as I am aware, they are still gathering information and examining the plant itself.”

He said when that is concluded, investigators will write their report.

Massy Energy is in the process of having Ramkissoon’s body repatriated to Trinidad.

No member of his family could be reached for comment on Sunday, but, last week, Ramkissoon’s sister Ruth said Massy was providing whatever assistance they required at the moment and promised to keep them informed on the status of Ramkissoon’s body.