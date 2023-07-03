Two murdered in Arima, Bon Air

Steve De Verteuil -

TWO men were murdered in separate incidents between Sunday night and Monday morning at Bon Air Gardens and Pinto Road, Arima.

The men have been identified as 24-year-old Jamari Wharwood and Steve De Verteuil, 26.

Police reported that de Verteuil, originally of Upper Village Blanchisseuse, was killed at his wife's home at Boys Lane, Pinto Road.

Just after midnight, police responded to a report of a shooting and found De Verteuil in a towel outside the house. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital, where he died at about 12.22 am.

Police said around 11.50 pm on Sunday, De Verteuil was sitting on the front step of the house when he was shot. Police found six spent 9mm shells and four 7.62 spent shells.

Police gave no motive for his killing.

About an hour before De Verteuil was shot, Wharwood was ambushed on his way home to to Phase One, Bon Air Gardens.

Police said that at about 10.35pm police were called to the scene of a shooting and found Wharwood being cradled by his mother. At the time he showed signs of life and was taken to the Arima General Hospital, but was declared dead at 10.48 pm.

Police said Wharwood was walking along Seventh Avenue when a silver Nissan B14 stopped nearby and a gunman shot at him, then got back into the car and escaped. Police found 11 spent 9 mm shells at the scene.

No motive was given for his killing either.