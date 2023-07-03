Tobago Heritage Festival launches Homage

The Tobago Heritage Festival's gala opening at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on July 22, 2022. -

GLIMPSES of Tobago’s vibrant cultural heritage were presented on Saturday at the media launch of the 36th edition of the Tobago Heritage Festival.

The festival is Tobago’s flagship cultural extravaganza, showcasing the traditions, norms and values that have shaped the island’s unique identity over the decades.

Theme of this year’s event, which runs from July 21-August 1 (Emancipation Day), is Homage: All Ah We And All Ah Who We Be.

The launch, held at the Scarborough Library, was titled Heritage Telelaye: The Road To Homage.

It featured entertainment by members of several cultural groups throughout the island, including Denicia’s Dance Academy, Les Coteaux Close Connection Cultural Club, New Edition Folk Performers and characters from the popular Moriah Ole Time Wedding.

Vocalists Adanna Roberts and Gilbert O’Connor sang the heritage theme song, Come Leh We Go, while reigning monarch Shamika Denoon performed Come Leh We Go Tobago and Denyse Plummer’s Nah Leavin,’ which brought the curtain down on the launch.

Representatives from several of the participating villages – Plymouth, Goodwood, Moriah, Pembroke, Les Coteaux - also gave synopses of their respective heritage presentations.

Plymouth will be presenting its Ole Time Carnival and J’Ouvert celebration while Goodwood returns to the event’s fold with its Yam Festival and Ole Time Village Market Experience as well as the Miss Junior Heritage Personality.

Pembroke, Les Coteaux and Moriah will host the Salaka Feast, Folktales and Superstitions and Ole Time Wedding presentations, respectively.

Pan Trinbago executive member Brian Thomas thanked planners for including the organisation in this year’s festival.

He said the festival’s theme, Homage, is in sync with Pan Trinbago’s plans to honour two of its late stalwarts, former president Patrick Arnold and Winston Gordon, former manager and arranger of large band Redemption Soundsetters.

“This year, Pan Trinbago will be paying homage to those who have contributed to the national instrument,” he said.

Thomas said the steelband will be featured at five events: opening night gala; Plymouth J’ouvert and Ole Time Carnival; Scarborough’s Rum Shop Lime; Black Rock’s Sea and Pan Festival; and the Emancipation celebration.

“We encourage all of Tobago and all of Trinidad and Tobago to come out and support the culture.”

One of the highlights of the launch was the draw for positions in Miss Heritage Personality Pageant and Calypso Monarch competition, both of which take place at the official opening of the festival on July 21 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Plymouth’s Nikia Scott will be the first delegate to appear before the judges. She will be followed Crystal Lashley (Goodwood); De’jel Quashie (Golden Lane); Tanikah Cruickshank (Sisters In Culture); Melinda Alfred (Delicia’s Dance Agency); Sparkle Taylor Miller; and Subrina Henry (Mason Hall).

In the calypso competition, the line-up comprises Giselle “GG” Fraser-Washington, Tylia Naomi Murray; Lesley-Ann Ellis; Garve Sandy; defending monarch Shamika Denoon; Delanie Baynes; Samuel “Ringo” Morris; and Caston Cupid.

Assistant Secretary in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Megan Morrison, in her remarks, revealed that close to $4 million was pumped into the event.

She said the division has also received commitments of about $300, 000 in sponsorships from various entities so far.

Reflecting on the theme, Morrison said the festival pays homage to three elements: the past, present and future.

“It is a way to pay reverence for the esteemed work of our icons. We are saluting and acknowledging them. They were our knowledge bearers who have laboured. We treasure the work of our ancestors and seek to walk victoriously in the indelible footprint they have left behind.”

She added, “It celebrates the present generation of innovators, creators and those people who are essentially a gifted people, those who contribute to Tobago’s accomplishments, be it in tourism, sports, education, health, the environment, culture and heritage. It also celebrates our future as it relates to the retention, preservation and devotion to inspire, motivate and include our youths.”

Morrison said several of the island’s cultural icons will be honoured at the Emancipation celebration on August 1.

“So we have an opportunity to recognise people while they are still alive and we don’t allow them to wither off.”

She thanked First Citizens, one of the festival’s major sponsors, for its continued support over the years.

Morrison said a slew of new sponsors have also come on board. These include Anchor Bar & Grill, Beverly’s Oasis Suites, Caribbean Airlines, Comfort Inn & Suites, Green Palm Boutique Hotel, Republic Bank Ltd, Roger Lee Sound System, Shepherd’s Inn, Tobago Updates, bmobile and Paradise Cleaners.

Christian Suites, manager of Beverly’s Oasis Suites, said the establishment it fully supports the heritage festival.

He added the company is on a mission to support local endeavours in culture, sports and even crime reduction.

“This is our pledge and commitment.”

Among those attending were Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and THA Presiding Officer Abby Taylor.

Heritage Festival Schedule

Opening Night Gala – Miss Heritage Personality competition and Calypso Monarch - July 21

Plymouth J’ouvert & Ole Time Carnival - July 22

Charlotteville Natural Treasures Day – July 24

Goodwood Yam Festival & Ole Time Village Market Experience/ Junior Miss Heritage competition – July 25

Pembroke’s Salaka Feast – July 26

Les Coteaux’s Folk Tales and Superstitions - July 27

Scarborough _ Run Shop Lime – July 28

Moriah – Ole Time Wedding – July 29

Speyside – Tobago Harvest Experience – July 30

Black Rock – Sea and Pan Festival – July 31

Crown Point - Emancipation Day and closing celebration – August 1