Soca Warriors exit Gold Cup after crushing 6-0 loss to US

TT goalkeeper Marvin Phillip blocks a shot by United States midfielder Cristian Roldan during the first half of a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match on Sunday, in Charlotte, N.C - AP PHOTO

A FIRST half hat-trick by Jesus Ferreira helped lead the US to a crushing 6-0 victory over the Soca Warriors in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday night.

The defeat for TT meant they will exit the tournament at the group stage after ending Group A third with three points – one win and two losses.

Prior to the loss against the US, TT defeated St Kitts/Nevis 3-0 and then lost 4-1 to Jamaica. US won the group with seven points, finishing ahead of Jamaica on goal difference. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals.

Ferreira’s goals came in the 14th minute, 38th and 45th +3 as TT were up against it as they failed to match the speed of the US.

The US controlled the match from the opening whistle, but TT’s defence did prevent them from creating quality chances on Marvin Phillip’s goal in the opening ten minutes.

Against the run of play, TT had a half chance to take the lead.

Dorde Mihailovic lost possession to TT striker Levi Garcia who ran up the right flank and picked out Joevin Jones but his volley sailed over the crossbar.

TT had a few minutes of solid possession before the US struck first.

Cristian Roldan found wing-back DeJuan Jones who crossed the ball to Ferreira.

Ferreira’s control was not perfect, but he had enough time to volley home from eight yards out to give the US a 14th-minute lead.

It was non-stop pressure from the US as the Americans continued to keep the TT defence busy.

TT’s chances on goal did not come often, but most times Garcia was at the heart of the attacks.

In the 28th minute, Garcia collected the ball just inside the US half of the field and ran 40 yards with the ball but his low shot was easily dealt with by US goal-keeper Matt Turner.

In the 38th minute, the US went up 2-0.

After a goal-mouth scramble, Ferreira fired a shot at goal and in attempting to clear the ball TT defender Sheldon Bateau could only hit it into his own net.

The US had time to add a third before half-time as Ferreira converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after right-wing back Alvin Jones committed a foul.

TT coach Angus Eve made three changes at half-time bringing on Shannon Gomez, Real Gill and Andre Rampersad for Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino and Luke Singh.

The second half was similar to the first half as the US dominated the match.

Garcia seemed to be TT’s only hope of getting on the score sheet as multiple attacks began with the AEK Athens player.

In the 62nd minute, substitute Gomez came inches away from pulling a goal back for TT as his left-footed bullet from 20 yards struck the inside of the post that left Turner with no chance.

In the 65th minute, the US made it 4-0.

Kadeem Corbin, who just came on as a substitute, attempted to make a back pass to Phillip but it was not struck firmly enough.

Cade Cowell intercepted the pass and dribbled around Phillip and a back-tracking Gomez before firing home into an open net.

The US were relentless as the second-string team tried to impress coach BJ Callaghan.

They continued to find the net adding a fifth goal in the 79th minute through Gianluca Busio.

Substitute Julian Gressel squared the ball to Busio, who controlled the ball around the penalty spot before calmly slotting home.

Another substitute Brandon Vasquez rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to complete the romp.