SEA portal crash, students, parents frustrated

File photo - FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE

The few students and parents who showed up to schools on Monday to access their Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) were left frustrated.

They all complained of the constantly crashing website that seemed to be down since midday – when results were released.

One mother, Keisha Toussaint, said she was waiting since midday to access the website and after trying for half an hour, she grew anxious. Her sons, Keshen Toussaint, 11, and Aeshalaun Toussaint, 13, students of Nelson Street Boys' RC also tried to get their results on their phones and with the help of the teachers there, to no avail.

At Richmond Street Boys' Anglican School, the standard five teacher informed Newsday that only two of the 42 students saw their results and at Sacred Heart Boys' Roman Catholic School, one student and his mother saw results around 12.50 pm while another mother kept trying, but was visibly annoyed with the site.